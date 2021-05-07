JustInvest LLC Buys Shares of 598,802 Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 598,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000. JustInvest LLC owned approximately 3.25% of Monarch Casino & Resort at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCRI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 933.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 108,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth $1,739,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $71.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.48 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCRI. Truist raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

