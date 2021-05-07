US Bancorp DE Has $19.15 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,631 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $19,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 25,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 32,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

NYSE BAX opened at $87.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $91.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.