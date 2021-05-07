Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,814 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 144,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after buying an additional 63,667 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.54 and a 52 week high of $137.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day moving average of $121.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.03.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.