US Bancorp DE Sells 6,967 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMB. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.8% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $111.10 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.36 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.348 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

