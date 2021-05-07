iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.