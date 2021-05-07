Jack W. Krouskup Sells 5,000 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $617.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Luther Burbank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 6.8% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Luther Burbank by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

