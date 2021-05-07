Fraser Atkinson Acquires 5,000 Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,078,359.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GreenPower Motor stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.84 million and a PE ratio of -124.38. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GP shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GreenPower Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

