Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT at $80.24

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.24.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OC. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.
Owens Corning stock opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Owens Corning
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
