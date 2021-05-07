Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT at $80.24

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.24.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OC. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning stock opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $882,205.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.