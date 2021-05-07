Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Target Price at $70.80

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

Several research firms have commented on DCPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $364,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after buying an additional 487,445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 344,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,459,000 after buying an additional 91,950 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.