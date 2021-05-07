Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 25,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $12,091,666.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00.

OPK opened at $4.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. Research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 10,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

