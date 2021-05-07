Mark R. Jones Sells 750 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,599.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

COR stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.69 and its 200-day moving average is $122.75.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at $1,236,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

