William J. Ferenczy Sells 803 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William J. Ferenczy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quidel alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of Quidel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00.

QDEL opened at $108.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $306.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.80.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Quidel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Quidel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 97.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.