Kimberley E. Honeysett Sells 2,970 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $961.18 million, a PE ratio of -43.02, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VREX. Oppenheimer raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after acquiring an additional 264,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

