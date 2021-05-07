Bruce Keyt Sells 1,243 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $77,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bruce Keyt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Bruce Keyt sold 1,254 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $102,828.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Bruce Keyt sold 1,619 shares of IGM Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $146,114.75.

IGMS opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.72. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGMS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

IGMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.