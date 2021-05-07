Morgan Stanley Cuts Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $28.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE VST opened at $16.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. Research analysts expect that Vistra will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $579,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vistra by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Vistra by 26.0% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

