Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells $66,187.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MORN opened at $261.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.91. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.19 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

