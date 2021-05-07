DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 11,949 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 18.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after buying an additional 119,030 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $152,726,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

SUI stock opened at $164.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.11. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $168.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

