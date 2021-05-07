Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health stock opened at $151.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.12.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total value of $871,470.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 511,572 shares of company stock valued at $96,347,353. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.84.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.