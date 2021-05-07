Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Humana by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Humana by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $465.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.37. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.06 and a 1 year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

