Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 104,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 75,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 186,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $31.29.

