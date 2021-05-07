Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 257,716 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 257,716 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,576 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after buying an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

