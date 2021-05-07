WASHINGTON TRUST Co Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $143.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average is $124.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

