George Eric Davis Sells 4,673 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

George Eric Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22.

BMRN opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 621,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

