George Eric Davis Sells 4,673 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
George Eric Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 19th, George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $215,582.22.
BMRN opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $131.95.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.41.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 621,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
