DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 662,878 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 380,640 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $16,483,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4,658.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 285,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 279,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after purchasing an additional 215,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

NTLA stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 28,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,103,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,110,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $861,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 770,373 shares of company stock valued at $52,555,951. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

