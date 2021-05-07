DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at $179,905,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 908,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $373,797,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,189,000 after purchasing an additional 70,840 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $88,154,000 after purchasing an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 105,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex stock opened at $407.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.92. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.44.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.