SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SXC. B. Riley increased their price target on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SXC opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $638.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 0.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. bought 7,200 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,162.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

