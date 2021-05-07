Exane BNP Paribas Initiates Coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

CCEP opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $57.38. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.