Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $195.00 at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.
NYSE UNP opened at $227.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.27. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $228.32.
In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.