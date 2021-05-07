Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $195.00 at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

NYSE UNP opened at $227.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.27. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $147.05 and a fifty-two week high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

