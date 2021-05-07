Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 19.35% from the company’s previous close.

INFN has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Infinera has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,692.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $39,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Infinera by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Infinera by 490.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 952,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,345,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

