Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $21.22 Million Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Square were worth $21,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Square by 7.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Square by 26.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Square by 2.0% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Square by 11.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square by 7.8% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $953,687.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,125,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock valued at $328,210,795. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

SQ stock opened at $223.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.61. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a PE ratio of 355.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

