Patriot Investment Management Inc. Buys 630 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

BATS:ACWV opened at $102.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

