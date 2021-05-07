Patriot Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 13.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period.

SHV stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $110.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.52.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

