Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Trading 8% Higher

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.77. 11,249 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 463,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,913,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Hair bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845 over the last ninety days.

About Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

