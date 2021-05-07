Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.90

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$24.90 and last traded at C$19.36, with a volume of 1036375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. CSFB set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49. The stock has a market cap of C$11.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$625.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1959 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

