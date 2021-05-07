AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.32

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.32 and last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 15163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.06.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AECOM Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.
