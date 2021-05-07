AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.32

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.32 and last traded at $68.32, with a volume of 15163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.35.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 46.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

