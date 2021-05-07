Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Trading Down 7.4%

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.32 and last traded at $84.47. Approximately 4,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 231,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

