Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Trading Down 7.4%

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.32 and last traded at $84.47. Approximately 4,643 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 231,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.91.
In related news, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. Also, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.
See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.