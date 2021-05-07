Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $325.96

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $325.96 and last traded at $313.04, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.99.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.90. The company has a market capitalization of $660.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.86.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.
About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.
