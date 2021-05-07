Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $325.96

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $325.96 and last traded at $313.04, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $312.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.90. The company has a market capitalization of $660.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 24.6% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings during the first quarter worth $259,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 66.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

