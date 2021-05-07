RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $5,722,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,124 shares of company stock worth $12,167,977. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $203.03 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.09 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.47.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

