Comerica Bank Has $9.84 Million Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $9,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $81.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.33 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its 200 day moving average is $90.70.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $478.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.