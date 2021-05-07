DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 4,500 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NKTR opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.