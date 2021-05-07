Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,736 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 274.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 591,416 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,056,000 after buying an additional 65,612 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 86,018 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.12 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

