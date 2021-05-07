GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stake Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of GameStop worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $161.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GME. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

GameStop Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.