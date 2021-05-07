DAVENPORT & Co LLC Lowers Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,462.69, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

