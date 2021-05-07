Stifel Nicolaus Increases McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Price Target to $22.00

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

Shares of MCFE opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.32.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

