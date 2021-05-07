The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $367.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2021 results benefited from robust capital markets performance and reserve release. Goldman’s solid position in announced and completed M&As across the world will keep strengthening the business. Also, business diversification, including digital platforms, helps sustain growth. Efforts to expand consumer lending business are encouraging. Steady capital deployment activities remain a tailwind. With a strong liquidity position, it remains less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn. However, legal issues, high dependence on overseas revenues and volatile client-activity might impede top-line growth.”

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.59.

Shares of GS stock opened at $365.97 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $366.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.74. The company has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.