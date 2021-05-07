Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,929 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,385,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $143.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.78. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.09 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. Truist Securities upped their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

