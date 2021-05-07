Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

SUBCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SEB Equities raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Subsea 7 stock opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.15. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

