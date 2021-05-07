United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $3.28. United States Steel reported earnings of ($2.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 195.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full-year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on X. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE X opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,211.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,816. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $46,174,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,987,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in United States Steel by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,990 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $16,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

