-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings. Curis reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Curis will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Curis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Curis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curis by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $914.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 3.29. Curis has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

