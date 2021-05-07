Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TMHC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of TMHC opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at $7,297,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,239,749 shares of company stock valued at $39,390,631 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,835,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 995,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,273,000 after purchasing an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,641,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after buying an additional 385,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

